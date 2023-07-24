Yash Turns as Actor under Dil raju productions

Advertisement

Ace producer Dil Raju, has introduced many young and talented actors and technicians to the film industry. Now, the star producer Dil Raju is all set to launch young choreographer Yashwanth Master as a hero.

Under the Dilraju Productions banners, producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy made the phenomenal hit Balagam. Now, young producers have recently announced production 2, and the project specifics were officially announced today in a press meet.

Famous choreographer Yash Master is playing the male lead and Malyalam actress Karthika Muralidaran is playing the female lead in the film. Debutant director Sasi Kumar Muthiluri is going to be introduced to Tollywood with this movie.

Makers also announced an intriguing title. The film touted to be musical and dance based love story titled as Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava. Interestingly, famous playback singer Karthik is going to score tunes for this exciting project. Talented technical team will be working for this entertainer.