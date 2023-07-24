Trivikram’s shocking pay for BRO

Top director Trivikram has been setting up projects for Pawan Kalyan and he is also playing a crucial role in finalizing the directors and producers for these films. Trivikram is said to have taken Rs 10 crores as remuneration for his work in Bheemla Nayak. Pawan Kalyan’s next film BRO is hitting the screens this Friday and Samuthirakani directed the film. Sai Dharam Tej played the other lead role.

Trivikram worked on the screenplay and the dialogue version of the film. He is said to have taken Rs 15 crores as remuneration and he would share the profits from BRO. His final pay for the film would be around Rs 20 crores for BRO. This is huge for his work. Most of the successful directors are taking less than Rs 20 crores per film for directing a film. Trivikram is earning big through setting up projects for Pawan Kalyan.

Trivikram is currently directing Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.