Venkatrao declares his candidature from Gannavaram

Ruling YSR Congress leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao declared his candidature from the party for the 2024 general election from Gannavaram Assembly constituency in Krishna district. He lost the seat in the 2019 general election to TDP’s Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan.

After the YSR Congress formed the government, Vamsi had become an associate member of the ruling party and distanced himself from the TDP. Though he had been working with the ruling party, he did not build peace with Venkatrao and senior leader Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao.

These two leaders have been opposing the entry of Vamsi into the party. Though Jagan Mohan Reddy held two rounds of meetings with them and told them to accept Vamsi in the party, things didn’t go well.

There has been a fight between Venkatrao and Vamsi in the constituency and are leading two separate groups of their own with the party supporters. It is said that Vamsi would be the YSR Congress candidate for the 2024 general election as chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is in his favour.

However, Venkatrao, on Monday declared his candidature from the party for the next election. He said he would contest the election from Gannavaram and there was no going back on the proposal. He turned down the rumours of joining the opposition TDP. He said he would stay with the YSR Congress and contest the election.

Venkatrao also said that he would soon meet the chief minister and give his mind. He said he would insist upon his candidature for Gannavaram seat when he meets the chief minister.

To a question whether he would contest as independent, if the YSR Congress denied ticket, Venkatrao said that he would be the candidate for the Gannavaram assembly constituency either from the YSR Congress or as independent.