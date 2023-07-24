Pattabhi ridicules Avinash’s letter to CBI, dubs it as a drama

Making a mockery of the 100-page letter sent by YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy, to the CBI, TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday termed it as a high drama.

Avinash Reddy, who is the accused number 8 in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy, writing the 100-page letter is nothing but to divert the investigation of the case, Pattabhiram told media persons at the party headquarters here. Shamelessly Avinash is trying to divert the public attention ever after the CBI filed the chargesheet mentioning him as accused 8 and his father, Bhasker Reddy, as accused 7, Pattabhi said.

It is nothing but a conspiracy being hatched to claim that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, his family members and Avinash have no role in the murder thus making a last-ditch effort to escape from the case from the backdoor, the TDP spokesman felt. “If at all if Avinash has no role in the murder, he should tell the court but not write letters to the CBI,” he added.

It is a known fact that Jagan and Avinash have been paying crores of rupees to the advocates to argue for them before the courts, Pattabhi said. He dared Avinash to answer on his phone chatting with the accused number one, Gangi Reddy, from midnight 1.30 am till 5.18 am on the day the murder took place, which is clearly mentioned in pages 69 and 70 in the CBI chargesheet.

Stating that the ground reality is totally different from what Avinash has mentioned in his letter to the CBI, the TDP spokesman asked whether the midnight chatting with Gangi Reddy is only to give him directions as to how to finish Viveka. The CBI has clearly mentioned in the chargesheet the chatting details between the phone numbers 99890 67352 of Avinash to 94402 81444 of Gangi Reddy, he pointed out.

Why the inspector of police, Sankaraiah, who is suspended from service, is given posting again on October 6, 2021, though Avinash has blamed the inspector in his letter, Pattabhi asked. Also, Sharmila, in her statement to the CBI made amply clear whether Vivekananda Reddy had campaigned in favour of Avinash though in his letter to the CBI Avinash mentioned that Viveka had campaigned for him, he stated.