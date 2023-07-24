If Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is serious in distributing house-sites to the poor, he should have allotted them lands in the port city of Visakhapatnam where he wants to shift and wondered why the houses are being constructed in the Amaravati which he deliberately destroyed, asked TDP senior leader and former MLA, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, on Monday.

In this melodrama it is ultimately the poor who are the losers, Narendra told media persons. Is it not deceiving the poor hurriedly laying foundation for houses construction though the Supreme Court has made it quite clear that there is no legality for the house-sites being distributed to them and the land is not suitable for construction of houses, the former MLA asked.

The farmers of Amaravati filed their petitions only after Jagan, out of vengeance, moved the Supreme Court after the High Court’s verdict which went against him, Narendra said. Jagan filed false cases before the apex court by paying huge public money to the advocates, he remarked.

Apprehending that the apex court verdict will be against him, Jagan hurriedly began this drama of laying the stone for houses construction, Narendra felt. When the Supreme Court has already made it clear that the allotment of lands is subject to the final verdict, how far it is correct to narrate such cock-and-bull stories to the poor on Monday, he asked.

With regard to the remarks made by Minister Jogi Ramesh, the TDP senior leader felt that the Minister should talk about the issues in his ministry rather than making comments on other issues. Jogi Ramesh should clarify on by what time these 30 lakh housing units will be completed and when they will be distributed to the poor, Narendra asked.