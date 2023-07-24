People’s confidential info is with I-PAC, says TDP

Observing that the complete information of the people of the State which is confidential is now in the hands of the I-PAC, TDP official spokesperson, Nelayapalem Vijay Kumar, said on Monday that this information is being misused by the I-PAC which is working for the interests of the ruling YSRCP.

The highly confidential information of the people is being misused by the I-PAC for the interests of the ruling party, Vijay Kumar told media persons here. Maintaining that collecting the personal details of any individual is totally illegal and unlawful, Vijay Kumar said that under the directions of the I-PAC, the votes of the other parties are being deleted by the volunteers.

When the Block Level Officials (BLOs) are on inspection for checking votes, volunteers accompanying them is nothing but a conspiracy by the ruling party, he felt. Vijaya Kumar demanded an immediate reply from the State Government on how the information gathered through the volunteers is being utilised.

There is no response till now from the ruling dispensation though the TDP had earlier made it clear that the information collected from the people by the volunteers is going into the hands of private persons, Vijaya Kumar pointed out. The I-PAC is totally monitoring the entire volunteer system in the State, he said.

Stating that the State Government is claiming that Rs 400 cr has been paid to the Field Operations Agency (FOA) for maintaining the volunteer’s system, the TDP spokesperson said that FAO is an organisation being combinedly maintained by Ram Info Limited, Unicon Solutions of Kasireddy Raji Reddy, Upadi Techno Services Pvt Ltd and the Citizens Alliance. FAO is a notional agency, and the I-PAC is only a part of it, he mentioned.

Three persons, Anurag Reddy, Bolla Jayesh Rao and Yeddula Poorna Durga Rao are looking over the operations of FOA, Vijaya Kumar revealed that all these three persons, in their capacity as directors, periodically brief Kasireddy Raji Reddy on the details of its operations. Jayesh Rao was the incharge of campaign in 2019 polls for the YSRCP, he pointed out and said that he has set up the Ram Info under the directions from I-PAC.

FOA is nothing but part of I-PAC, he said, adding that this organisation is closely monitoring the movement of everyone in the State and is gathering their personal details. Vijaya Kumar said that the YSRCP with the help of the I-PAC is stealing the information of the people and thus threatening the public to come their way.