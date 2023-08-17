Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ Starts Filming Today

‘Night Shift Studios’ – founded by Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, launched today as a production house to exclusively produce horror-thriller genre films.

‘Bramayugam’, a Malayalam feature film starring Mammootty and written and

directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is the prestigious inaugural production under the NightShift Studios banner.

Rahul Sadasivan – Writer & Director, says “I am elated to be living the dream of

directing the stalwart Mammookka. ‘Bramayugam’ is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala, and I am glad to be backed by the producers in pushing the

boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and fans of the genre across the world.

Producers Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth say “We are honoured

and thrilled to have the legendary Mammookka in our inaugural production. The unparalleled image of Mammookka is set to bring life to what is going to be a

spectacular cinematic experience. ‘Bramayugam’ is a promising world created by our director Rahul along with a talented cast and crew.”

‘Bramayugam’ is being filmed on a grand scale in Kochi & Ottapalam.

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, with Shehnad Jalal as the Director of Photography, Jothish Shankar as the Production Designer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the Editor, Music from Christo Xavier, Dialogues from TD Ramakrishnan, Make-up by Ronex Xavier and Costumes by Melwy J.

‘Bramayugam’ presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will release in

Theatres worldwide in Early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages simultaneously.