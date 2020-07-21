Man arrested on charges of triple talaq in Hyderabad

A man was arrested here on a complaint of his wife that he gave her instant triple talaq, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against Abdul Sami, a lab technician, under Section 4 of the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 at the L.B. Nagar Police Station under Rachakonda police commissionerate and he was arrested and sent to judicial custody, said L. B. Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy.

The 24-year-old woman, a resident of Omkar Nagar, alleged that Sami pronounced instant triple talaq after an argument and dropped her off at her mother’s place on March 25.

She alleged that Sami and his parents had been harassing her mentally and physically over dowry.

The couple, who hail from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, had married in 2017 and migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. They have a son.

The woman stated in her complaint that the in-laws were torturing her for additional dowry and every month she was going to the house of her parents and other relatives to bring money.

She also alleged that her in-laws and husband had stolen her jewellery in August 2018 and when she questioned them, they physically assaulted her and locked her in the house for three months without any contact with her parents.

The police officer said the complainant said her husband used the word talaq several times, tortured her mentally and also tried to kill her.

Sami was earlier booked by Saroornagar women police station for domestic violence.

This is the first case booked in Rachakonda commissionerate under the triple talaq act since the practice was banned last year.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad and suburbs.

Last year, three cases were booked under the act in Hyderabad police commissionerate.

A man divorcing his wife by pronouncing instant triple talaq is punishable with an imprisonment up to three years under the act, which also holds that talaq will be void and illegal.