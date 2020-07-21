A web series on RGV

Ram Gopal Varma who has been targeting several celebrities from the past few years took a dig on their controversies. Now RGV is badly targeted and cornered after he made a film Powerstar. Famous lyric writer Jonnavithula is directing a film titled ‘RGV’ which narrates about the weird actors of Ram Gopal Varma. Bigg Boss fame Nuthan Naidu is directing Parannajeevi which will release soon. Now a web series on Ram Gopal Varma is on cards.

The web series is titled ‘Dera Baba’. Shakalaka Shankar is playing the lead role in this web series which is based on Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial and dark life. Ram Gopal Varma’s psychotic acts and his controversial life will be presented in Dera Baba. The trailer of this web series is ready. Shakalaka Shankar is a diehard fan of Pawan Kalyan and he came as a support for his demigod. He is all set to showcase his love for Pawan Kalyan through this web series which is a satire on Ram Gopal Varma.