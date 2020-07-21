Nag stages a hunt for a director for a remake

King Nagarjuna is busy with Wild Dog, an action thriller that is in the final stages of shoot. Nag kept an end to romantic films after he was badly trolled for Manmadhudu 2. The actor also signed an action entertainer that will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. The project will start rolling next year once he is done with the shoot of Wild Dog. Asian Cinemas will bankroll this project. Nagarjuna was impressed with the Bollywood film Raid.

He is quite keen to feature in the remake but he is yet to get the right director who can handle the script. A couple of debutants are considered but nothing has been finalized. The script work is happening currently. Nag will produce the project on Annapurna Studios banner. An official announcement would be made once the director is finalized for the remake of Raid.