Deputy CM post for North Coastal AP: Jagan blessings

The cup of love and affection is overflowing, no doubt. In the current Cabinet expansion, North Coastal Andhra is expected to get yet another Deputy Chief Minister post. This is because Pilli Subhaschandra Bose has resigned to the DCP post and became a member of Rajya Sabha. Official party circles say that this time, the vacant DCP post may be given to North Coastal districts. Already, there is DCM Pamula Pushpa Sreevani who represents Kurupam ST segment in Vizianagaram district.

The Chief Minister’s growing liking for North Coastal Andhra is no secret. Especially, these are the most historically shaking times considering the government’s move to shift Capital amid toughest challenges. At such a time, some dissenting voices were also heard from Visakhapatnam and other places there that the local people would like to live a peaceful life. They were more interested in industrial development rather than being closer to Capital. Moreover, the alleged land scams and grabbings by the Pulivendula gangs and ruling party followers have also triggered widespread concerns there.

Now, the rumour is that Dharmana Krishna Das of Srikakulam district will be made Deputy CM in the vacancy left by Subhaschandra Bose. It is likely since Krishna Das is also a senior leader just like Bose. Moreover, Krishna Das hails from the BC community and brother of former finance minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Whatever, out of the five DCM posts, two Deputy Chief Ministers will hail from the three districts in the north coastal Andhra if the rumours come true. The remaining 10 districts will have three DCMs.