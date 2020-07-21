Suresh Babu hints of floating his own OTT platform

Veteran producer Suresh Babu has been carrying the legacy of his father Ramanaidu and he is one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. The best thing with Suresh Babu is he is never in a hurry and is never after stars. Suresh Babu and his son Rana Daggubati have been in plans to produce web series and they zeroed in a bunch of concepts. Rana formed a strong team that staged a hunt for the plots that would impress the audience.

Suresh Babu speaking to a leading daily says that he has enough number of resources and team members to float his own OTT platform but he is currently observing the market. Suresh Babu says that he will soon explore the digital space but the date is yet to be locked. The speculation about Suresh Babu floating his own OTT platform is on from the past few months. On the other side, Rana with his Mumbai contacts is in talks with various corporate giants to co-produce films and web series.

Fox Star Studios is already making its debut in South with Rana’s upcoming movie Hiranyakashyapa. The big announcement about Suresh Babu’s digital platform is not too far and will be made official soon.