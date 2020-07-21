Jagan Capital speed: Sakshi declares Vizag safe, not Bandar

Fast-paced developments are taking place in Andhra Pradesh on the Capital shifting front. It is well known that CM Jaganmohan Reddy is wanting to work from Visakhapatnam as early as possible. But Coronavirus and local body elections came as hurdles. The 3 Capitals bills are being rushed for getting approval of the Governor and the President of India. Intriguingly, the BJP national leaders have fallen silent this time on Amaravati issue. Only RSS sympathisers are speaking out loudly against Capital shifting but that is not reassuring for the people. Political circles say that Jagan Reddy is speeding up his plan in such a way that there will be no turning back this time.

Amid this, the YCP Sakshi media is making all-out efforts to boost the brand image of Visakhapatnam. It is putting out stories and scientific reports to project the port city as the safest bet for capital. The paper’s anxiety is understandable because of concerns being expressed by some sections that Visakhapatnam is prone to cyclones and also earthquakes.

In a lengthy story now, Sakshi declares Visakhapatnam safe with statements from scientists to support this. It says that cyclones usually form largely towards Bangladesh and Machilipatnam. If Bandar is cyclone-prone, its impact will be there on nearby Amaravati. Whereas, Vizag is safe in this respect because it is located in high hilly terrain. Storms normally do not move towards the hills.

What more, the centres of earthquake zones are located Bhadrachalam, Pondicherry and Vizianagaram. Even these are not deep sea tectonic plates. There will be no major threat to the north coast. Analysts say that going by the way media propaganda is being enhanced, the CM is indeed in a great hurry this time to shift the Capital, come what may.