APCID books case against ABN Radhakrishna!

In a sudden development, the Andhra Pradesh CID has booked a case against ABN-Andhra Jyothy managing director Vemuri Radhakrishna.

The APCID filed FIR against Radhakrishna on Saturday night (yesterday). But the FIR came to light on Sunday evening (today).

The APCID charged Radhakrishna of obstructing CID officials from performing duties during raids on the residence of retired AP IAS officer Laxminarayana.

It may be recalled that APCID conducted raids on Laxminarayana’s residence on Friday morning in Hyderabad in connection with a scam in AP Skill Development Corporation when he was working as director of the corporation during TDP government.

Laxminarayana earlier worked as OSD and secretary in CMO to then AP Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu.

The APCID charged Laxminarayana of Rs 241 crore fraud in the corporation during his tenure.

When searches were going on, Vemuri Radhakrishna visited his house and stayed there for several hours.

Radhakrishna claimed that he visited Laxminarayana’s residence only to console him as he has been his close friend for several decades.

Radhakrishna claimed that he stayed in his house following requests made by Laxminarayana’s family members and he never obstructed APCID officials. He also claimed that APCID officials themselves requested him to stay there as the family members of Laxminarayana cooperated for investigation only after Radhakrishna convinced them.

Radhakrishna questioned why APCID officials booked case after 36-hours if he had obstructed them. This shows, CID officials booked case against him on the orders of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is resorting to witch-hunting against ABN-Andhra Jyothy group since he became CM in May 2019.

Radhakrishna claimed that APCID officials thanked him for making Laxminarayana and his family members cooperating with them for investigation on Friday but filed case against him later stating that he obstructed investigation.