AP people sold votes to YSRCP for Rs 2,000, facing consequences now: Pawan

Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan held people in Andhra Pradesh responsible for the current plight of the state.

Pawan said AP people sold their votes to YSRCP at the rate of Rs 2,000 each and brought YSRCP to power in 2019 Assembly elections and made YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy as Chief Minister of AP.

After becoming CM, Jagan has pushed AP into a severe crisis by destroying Amaravathi capital, pushed AP into Rs 6 lakh crore debt trap by taking loans indiscriminately and now sitting silent on privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

Since, AP people have sold their votes to YSRCP, they are facing the consequences now. They have to face the consequences till 2024 Assembly polls. As long as people sell their votes, the same situation will be repeated in AP, said Pawan.

Pawan Kalyan was addressing a meeting after holding one-day deeksha at Mangalagiri’s party office on Sunday (today) against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

“When problems arise in AP, people remind of Jana Sena. They want Jana Sena to come to their rescue. But during elections, they vote for YSRCP by taking Rs 2,000 per vote. Large number of people come to my meetings. But they don’t vote for me. People elected just one Jana Sena MLA in 2019 Assembly polls. YSRCP grabbed even that lone Jana Sena MLA with money. AP people have given 151 MLA seats and 22 MPs to YSRCP in 2019 general elections. I want to work for AP and its people sincerely and committedly. But you don’t vote for Jana Sena. I am very weak in Assembly and Parliament. How can I fight and bring pressure on Centre to achieve our demands?” Pawan questioned.

Pawan asked AP people to remind Jana Sena during elections and not just only when they face problems.

Pawan said with no Jana Sena MLA or MP on his side, he is meeting BJP leaders at the Centre and putting forth his demands on continuing Amaravathi as only capital of AP. Why can’t Jagan able to stop privatisation of Vizag Steel plant despite having 151 MLAs and 22 MPs? he asked.