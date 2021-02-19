Mana JathiRatnalu Lyrical: Laugh Out Loud

National award-winning director Nag Ashwin is producing a content-driven small budget film titled Jathi Ratnalu. Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya fame Naveen Polishetty is the lead actor in this comic entertainer and Anudeep KV is the director. Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi played other lead roles along with Naveen in Jathi Ratnalu. After the teaser impressed the audience for the rib-tickling entertainment, the makers released Mana JathiRatnalu Lyrical and you will laugh out loud after listening to it.

Rahul Sipligunj’s vocals along with Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are a boost and the song narrates the characters of the lead actors. The song hints that the film has unlimited fun loading and the trio are just hilarious. They look natural on screen. Naveen, Rahul and Priyadarshi play the roles of youngsters who are not career-driven and are focused on enjoyment. The lyrical song looks entertaining and the lyrics are quite funny. Jathi Ratnalu produced by Swapna Cinema is hitting the screens on March 11th.