Can BJP oust ‘Christian and Muslim rules’ in Telugu States?

Across the country, the BJP is rising by linking every other issue to religion. Now, it is stepping up its religion-based campaign in Telugu states as well. It has become a prestigious matter for the BJP national leaders. Telugu is the second largest spoken language after Hindi in India. The BJP could come to power in Karnataka at times but not in any of the Telugu States. As such, the BJP leaders in both the States are under tremendous pressure.

Against this backdrop, BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay made sensational remarks in his latest attack on Jagan Reddy and KCR. He said that there was a Christian rule going in Andhra Pradesh whereas it was a Muslim rule that was afflicting Telangana. It was because the BJP was of the opinion that KCR has surrendered to MIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and with the Muslim support alone, the TRS has been able to come to power.

Bandi Sanjay further asserted that the BJP would replace the Muslim rule and set up the ‘Hindu Rajya’ in Telangana in 2023. He indirectly suggested that the Jamili election would come one year in advance compared to the 2024 general election.

What more, the BJP leader said that once their party was in power, Chhatrapati Sivaji statues would be set up in each and every village in the State.