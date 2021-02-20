Uppena continues to dominate Tollywood box-office

Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film Uppena ruled the Tollywood box-office last week and it had an exceptional first week all over. Four films Allari Naresh’s Naandhi, Sumanth’s Kapatadhaari, Vishal’s Chakra and Pogaru released on Friday. None of the films reported decent openings and all the films except Naandhi received poor to below-average response. In most of the regions across Telugu states, Uppena continued to dominate and witnessed packed houses on its second Friday.

Allari Naresh’s Naandhi received a decent response though the openings have been poor. The film picked up by evening shows and had good second shows across the Telugu states. Naandhi is expected to report good numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Uppena will continue the domination in its second weekend too.