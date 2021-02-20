Ravi Teja signs a new project

Ravi Teja is one veteran actor who is quite concerned about his paycheque and he lost projects without compromising on his remuneration. His last movie Krack raked the biggest revenues in his career and he is shooting for Khiladi in the direction of Ramesh Varma. The film is announced for summer release this year. Ravi Teja is in talks with several directors and he recently gave his nod for his next film.

Nenu Local fame Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct this comic entertainer. The shoot of the film commences from May and the pre-production work is happening at a fast pace. People Media Factory will produce this untitled comic entertainer. Ravi Teja will be charging Rs 16 crores as remuneration for this project. An official announcement will be made soon.