Manamey Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Sharwanand has lost enough weight and is back to youthful looks. The young actor is perfect for love stories and family entertainers. But he has been falling short of expectations for a long time. He picked up an emotional family entertainer titled Maname. Sriram Adittya is the director and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. People Media Factory invested big money on the film and Maname released today across the globe. Here is the complete review of Maname:

Story:

Vikram (Sharwanand) is a youngster who is always into chilling mode and he is not bothered about responsibilities. Subhadra (Krithi Shetty) is a responsible girl who works for a corporate firm in London. Due to some unexpected situations, they have to turn caretakers for a kind Kushi and they are asked to stay together in London for four months. Maname is all about their journey, problems, hurdles and how they love each other and win their love. Watch Maname to know about the film’s backstory.

Analysis:

Maname is inspired from Life As You Know It that was released in 2010. The director picked up the core point from the Hollywood film and worked on the emotional content and entertainment. The first half has no complaints and it banks on fun and entertainment. Sharwanand’s characterization and his screen presence are a treat to watch. The scenes between Vikram and Kushi are hilarious. Krithi Shetty as Subhadra also does her part well and her role was well designed. Rahul Ravindran’s role is a surprise and it adds action for the film. Vennela Kishore’s episode is good. Vikram struggling to take care of Kushi is presented well. The restaurant episode has enough prominence in the first half but it left half way.

Subhadra getting engaged is revealed well in advance and the interval episode makes no impact. The second half of Maname fails badly as it misses the emotional connect. The audience will guess each and every episode and it happens on a flat note. The Balloon Festival episode should have been better. Rahul Ramakrishna’s role was wasted. The entertainment in the second half doesn’t work out. The director penned proper scenes about the bonding with the parents and he took that to the next level during the film’s climax. The climax is completely predictable and it happens on a simple note.

Performances:

Sharwanand is the major USP and strength of Maname. The actor is handsome and energetic in each frame. He tops the show with his expressions, body language and his costumes are ultra stylish. He excelled in the emotional scenes. Krithi Shetty looked apt as Subhadra and she performed well. She even looked beautiful in every frame of her. Her costumes too are well designed. The kid, Kushi did his part well. Seerat Kapoor and Ayesha Khan played guest roles. Shiva Kandukuri played Subhadra’s fiance. Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna did their parts well.

The cinematography work is the major highlight of Maname. Even the government hospital is shown in a beautiful manner. The entire film looks rich and we have to appreciate People Media Factory for their grand production values. The film has 16 songs and most of them are not catchy. The background score is decent. The film’s director Sriram Adittya should have focused on the second half as it is flat. The film also feels lengthy considering the genre and the story.

On the whole, Maname is a passable film if watched without expectations. Maname is clean and it will appeal to the family audience.

Director: Sriram Adittya

Cinematography: Vishnu Sarma, Gnanashekar V.S.

Music: Hesham Abdul Wahab

Producer: T.G. Vishwa Prasad

Production: People Media Factory

