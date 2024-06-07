Varun Tej to resume Matka

Mega hero Varun Tej tasted a series of debacles and his theatrical market is currently in trouble. The makers of his next film Matka had second thoughts and the actor managed to convince them after the film had a budget cut. After a long gap, the shoot of Matka will resume from June 12th in Hyderabad. Matka is a periodic mass entertainer directed by Karuna Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Multiple sets are constructed in Ramoji Film City and a major portion of the shoot takes place in these sets.

Nora Fatehi and Naveen Chandra will be seen in other important roles in Matka. Vyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainments are the producers. Matka will have a theatrical release next year and the makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music and background score for this stylish mass entertainer.