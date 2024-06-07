Neerabh is new chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, as the chief secretary of the state. He succeeds Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, who went on leave after meeting TDP chief and chief minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu in his residence at Undavalli on Thursday.

Neerabh also met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Wednesday. Neerabh is 1987 batch IAS officer. He is currently the special chief secretary of forests, environment and science and technology departments.

Principal Secretary to the government (Political) S Suresh Kumar, issued a GO announcing the appointment of Neerabh as the chief secretary. Neerabh would take charge on Friday. He is scheduled to retire on June 30. He is likely to get an extension for another six months and continue to be the chief secretary.

Jawahar Reddy was appointed as the chief secretary by former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He is scheduled to retire on June 30.