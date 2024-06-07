Netflix seals a huge deal for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Pawan Kalyan is at an all time high and his party Janasena swept all the seats in the AP polls. The actor is quite busy and is engaged in political activities. His next theatrical release would be OG and he will resume the shoot of the film soon. Pawan Kalyan has to work for 12 days to complete the shoot of OG. The makers have been trying hard to sell off the non-theatrical rights of the film. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of OG for a record price of Rs 92 crores including all the languages. This is a record price for Telugu films and is the highest deal among Pawan Kalyan’s movies.

OG is a stylish action thriller set in Mumbai and is a gangster drama. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG. Sujeeth has completed all the pending portions of shoot except the work of Pawan. The top actor also has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.