Chief Minister-designate and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday acknowledged that the committed and dedicated efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressing several meetings and a rally besides the lone public meeting organised by Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, has totally changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh which ultimately resulted in a the massive victory of the NDA in these elections.

Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by Modi in New Delhi to re-elect Modi as the leader, Chandrababu Naidu said that the public meetings addressed by the BJP president, J P Nadda, Union Ministers, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari too helped the NDA get this tremendous result. Congratulating every leader on the success of the NDA, Chandrababu Naidu said that the Prime Minister has not taken any rest for three months campaigning day and night.

Modi started and ended with the same spirit which helped the NDA to get this verdict, he added. Thanking all them profusely, the TDP supremo said that the message sent by all the BJP leaders has instilled a sort of confidence among the people that the Centre is with Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that Modi with his visionary leadership has taken several significant decisions in the past 10 years, Chandrababu Naidu said that the nation is now standing at a crucial juncture. The country in the past 10 years witnessed remarkable progress and transformation with Modi’s dedicated approach, he said, adding that the country has now turned into a global power house.

Recalling that he has been into politics for the past four decades, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has seen several leaders but he acknowledges that Modi only has made India feel proud. “Under his (Modi’s) leadership the nation has turned into the fifth largest economy in the world. Now we are confident that he will take the country much further,” he stated.

Since Modi is now planning Vikasitha Bharat and Vision-2047, the country will reach either number one or at least number two position globally and Indians under Modi’s leadership will move to the topmost position globally, the TDP national president expressed confidence. Indians are earning the highest per capita income across the globe, he said and stated that “I am confident under Modi’s leadership Indians will grow to the level of leading the entire world either in governance or otherwise.”

Terming Modi as a great asset to the nation, Chandrababu Naidu said that this is a very good opportunity for India which the nation should never miss as India has been moving with the highest growth rate in the world for the past 10 years. India has the best advantages in Information Technology and the youngest generation besides an efficient leader, Chandrababu Naidu said and proposed the name of Modi to be the next Prime Minister to turn India as the zero-poverty nation.

Recalling that the TDP was founded by late NT Rama Rao, and all those who are present at the meeting are aware of this fact, Chandrababu Naidu said that he always worked for the welfare of the people. “NT Rama Rao had always said that I do not know any isms except humanism,” the TDP supremo said. This is a historic victory of the TDP and the NDA, he said and thanked the BJP and the Jana Sena for creating a sort of history in the State.