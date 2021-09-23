Manchi Rojulochaie’s Ekkesinde: Energetic Dance Number

‘Ekkesinde’, the second single from Manchi Rojulochaie’s album is an energetic dance number.

Santhosh Shobhan presents the love he has towards his love interest Mehreen in the film through this energetic single.

Ram Miryala’s vocals and Anup Ruben’s composition complement each other very well. The song has a peppy vibe to it.

Manchi Rojulochaie is gearing up for theatrical release and the release date will be announced soon.

The Maruthi directorial is produced by V Celluloid and SKN in association with Mass Movie Makers.

