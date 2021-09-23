Party workers want Chandrababu to set Chittoor in order

There is stunned silence in Chittoor district in general and Kuppam assembly constituency in particular after the MPTC and ZPTC election results were out. The TDP was badly mauled and all the efforts could not stop the Jagan Juggernaut. The party workers and cadre are almost in a mourning.

They are as pained as Chandrababu is over the election reversals at the local level. In the 2019 elections, all seats except Kuppam went into the YSRCP kitty. Now, it appears even Kuppam has slipped out of hands. Tirupati, Kuppam, Palamner, Madanapalle, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Piler were TDP citadels for decades. The TDP went crashing even in these areas. In case of Chandragiri, Punganuru, Tamballapalli and Putalabattu, the leaders have become very inactive.

The TDP workers and grassroots level leaders are now raising questions about the way the party is being managed in Chittoor. Many are commenting that it is better to focus on the party instead of targeting the ruling party.

In fact, post the 2019 defeat, the party workers told Chandrababu about various issues confronting the party. Chandrababu Naidu noted down all the points. But precious little was done. Later, similar points were raised during the panchayat polls. The party leaders took note and did nothing. They now want Chandrababu to set the house in order in his home district.