Maha Samudram Trailer: Intense and Emotional

RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi took a long gap after an impressive debut. His second directorial is titled Maha Samudram and the film has Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles. The film is announced for Dasara release and the makers released the trailer of Maha Samudram today. The trailer looks intense and is packed with action, romance and a strong emotional drama. Set in the backdrop of Vizag, Maha Samudram is all about Maha played by Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is shot extensively in Hyderabad, Vizag and Goa.

The trailer hints that Maha Samudram is a box-office winner and has all the commercial ingredients. Both Sharwanand and Siddharth shine in their roles. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the leading ladies. The cinematography work and the background score should have a special mention. On the whole, the trailer of Maha Samudram looks intense, emotional and impressive. The trailer keeps good expectations on the film that is releasing on October 14th across the globe. AK Entertainments are the producers and Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the music. Arjun Reddy fame Raj Thota handled the cinematography work.