Manchu Manoj’s new Complaint on Vishnu

Everyone is aware about the tiff between the Manchu brothers and the issue reached the cops and courts. Mohan Babu overreacted and landed into legal troubles. When things were settling down, Manchu Manoj filed a fresh complaint against his brother Vishnu. Manoj said that his cars and expensive things from his residence went missing when he was away from his residence. He even complained that close to 150 members reached his residence and his things went stolen.

Manoj and his wife were off to Rajasthan to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter. On his return, Manoj came to know about the missing things and approached the cops. Vishnu is yet to respond about the incident. He is currently busy promoting Kannappa and the film is slated for release soon.