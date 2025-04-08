Mahesh and family Holidaying in Italy

After wrapping up two major schedules of SSMB29, Superstar Mahesh Babu got the much needed break. As predicted, the top actor along with his family flew off for a summer vacation. He even showed his passport in the airport before jetting off. Mahesh Babu and his family are holidaying in Italy currently. Namratha and Sithara posted some of the clicks from their European holiday on their Instagram pages.

They are holidaying in Rome and Tuscany. They are expected to return back to Hyderabad soon and the new schedule of SSMB29 will start in the last week of April. SS Rajamouli is currently planning the upcoming schedule of the film. Though there are speculations that Mahesh Babu would be restricted from holidays and shooting for commercials, the actor is leading his life in his own way. He completed shooting for a couple of commercials recently and he flew to Europe now.