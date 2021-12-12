Manchu Vishnu approves Prakash Raj panel resignations, but gives a new twist!

MAA new president Manchu Vishu on Sunday (today) approved the resignation of 11 members of Prakash Raj panel who were elected in the MAA elections held on October 12 this year.

It may be recalled that Manchu Vishu panel and Prakash Raj panel fought a bitter battle to win MAA elections this year.

But finally, Manchu Vishnu was elected as MAA president defeating Prakash Raj. However, 11 members from Prakash Raj panel got elected for various positions in MAA (Movie Artists Association).

However, 11 members of Prakash Raj panel submitted enmasse resignations to their posts the very next on October 13 alleging large scale irregularities in MAA polling.

However, Manchu Vishnu kept those resignations pending since then and made repeated requests to Prakash Raj panel members to withdraw their resignations.

He waited for two months but there was no response from resigned members.

With this, Vishnu decided to approve their resignations today.

However, Vishnu gave a new twist by not approving the resignations made by Prakash Raj and Naga Babu for MAA membership.

Vishnu now plans to take his 11-panel members in the MAA executive committee who were defeated by 11 Prakash Raj panel members in MAA elections.