Chennamaneni out, Chalmeda in?

Interesting political developments are taking place in Vemulawada assembly constituency in Telangana. Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, who has earned infamy as the absentee MLA, is now back into action. After being away for over two years, he is seen holding meetings with the party workers. On Saturday, he attended several official programmes.

But, the controversy over his citizenship and his long absence from the constituency alienated him from both the general public and the TRS leadership alike. The TRS leadership too is viewing him as a liability. In fact, he did nothing when rebellion was brewing in the party over the local body constituency MLC elections. He did not try to placate the rebel candidates, who were opposing the official candidate.

So, in a surprise move, the TRS party has admitted senior Congress leader and former MLA Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao into the party. Chalmeda is a two-time MLA and is popular in the constituency. His father Chalmeda Ananda Rao was a minister. Chalmeda is in the Congress Party. KCR and KTR are said to be planning to give him the party ticket from Vemulawada. If Chalmeda becomes the TRS candidate, it would automatically mean an end to Chennamaneni’s career as a politician.