Deodhar on way out: Upset Veerraju shows rebellious streak?

Is the BJP national leadership planning to replace party affairs co-convener for Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar? There is a talk within the BJP that the party leadership at the national level is not happy with Sunil Deodhar’s work. At the same time, there are reports that he would be shifted from Andhra Pradesh.

Highly placed sources say that Sunil Deodhar’s tours in the state are a big problem for the party workers. He has several demands and food preferences that the workers have to meet. He always tours with his team of five to six people. Making arrangements for Deodhar and his team are a problem for small-time party workers. To add to it, he has of late been targeting the party leaders who have joined the BJP from the TDP. He is accusing them of using the BJP as a temporary parking place.

All these have not gone down well with several leaders, who lodged complaints against Sunil Deodhar. The party too is said to have taken a serious view of all these developments and is said to be planning to shift him to some other state. Party state president Somu Veerraju, who has a close functional relation with Sunil Deodhar, is said to be upset at this move to shift Deodhar from AP.

Somu Veerraju’s recent comments that he would quit politics after 2024 are being seen as threats to the national leadership. These are being bandied as threats that he and his faction would leave the party if it touches Sunil Deodhar. But, will the party’s national leadership bend to the threats brandished by Somu Veerraju?