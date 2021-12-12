Will coutesy call put an end to this MLA’s career?

This YSRCP MLA is different. He has issues with his own party leaders but has good relations with the leaders from other parties. He loves to interact with the leaders from the other parties, but finds the going tough in his party. No marks for guessing who the MLA is. It is Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of Nellore rural.

Kotamreddy has won twice from the constituency, but has some issues with his own party leaders. Internal party politics have seen the YSRCP leaders complain against Kotamreddy to the police. They accused him of helping the betting rings in the town. Kotamreddy was arrested in this connection. Since then, Kotamreddy’s relations with some of his party members are icy cold.

Sources say that the chances of his getting a party ticket in 2024 are remote. Realising this, Kotamreddy is preparing for the future politics. He has begun saying that Venkaiah Naidu is his icon in politics and that he grew up listening to Venkaiah’s speeches. Recently, he met the Amaravati protesters and enquired about the facilities available to them. He met Amaravati farmers at a time when his own party MLAs and leaders were strongly opposing the yatra and are trying to put spokes in the way of the yatra.

Sources say that a report has already been sent to the party leadership over Kotamreddy’s sympathy towards the Amaravati yatris. The report also said that the MLA has issues with ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav.