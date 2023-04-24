Mani Ratnam heaps praise on SS Rajamouli

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2) is all set for a grand release in theatres on the 28th of April. As part of it, there was a promotional event in Hyderabad on Sunday. Speaking at the event, Mani Ratnam said, If Rajamouli had not made Baahubali in two parts, Ponniyin Selvan might not have happened in two parts.

Mani Ratnam said Rajamouli created a path for Indian mythological movies. He thanked Rajamouli on this occasion and said Baahubali gave confidence to the entire Indian cinema industry to do historical films. Mani Ratnam tried of making Ponniyin Selvan in 1994 and 2011, but both times he was unsuccessful.

Lyca Productions, Pen India Limited and Red Giant Movies are bankrolling this film. First part, PS1 was released on 30th September 2022 and it impressed only the Tamil audience.