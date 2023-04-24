Chalaki Chanti suffers cardiac arrest

Jabardasth fame Chalaki Chanti suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Telugu media reported the news that Chanti is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and slowly recovering, but there is no confirmation about his health from his family or friends.

Chalaki Chanti is popular for his satirical comedy in Jabardasth and he was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, where Chanti was eliminated from the show in the middle as he attained less number of votes. While his fans on social media went into panic mode and are praying for his speedy recovery. We have to wait for his health update from his family or friends or a bulletin from the hospital.