Manoj Manchu Says What The Fish

Manoj Manchu is finally returning to films and he has made the news official today. He will be teaming up with debut director Varun Korukonda for a gripping, and side-splittingly hilarious ride- What The Fish to be made under the banner of 6ix Cinemas.

“The project comes from a sincere attempt to show culturally routed Indian content internationally,” said the director in his statement. Manam Manam Barampuram is the title locked for the movie which will be shot in Toronto and other locations in Canada.

The title poster is very impressive as it shows Manoj in a new get-up and it seems he underwent a physical transformation too. It also shows a caricature of a girl with a goggle mask and several other people.

Other cast and crew of the movie will be revealed soon.