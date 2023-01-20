Shah Rukh Khan’s remuneration for Pathaan

It is true that Shah Rukh Khan has a bigger market than many other star heroes in the film industry. Yet, shockingly SRK has charged less fee for his Pathaan film. If sources are to be believed the actor has charged a Rs 35-40 crore fee for the film. The reason behind the low remuneration of Superstar is, the star hero will have a profit share deal. This model is now being followed by all most all the star heroes including south superstars. The film was completed on a budget of Rs 250 crores and SRK will hold a major share of the profits if the film does well all over.

Pathaan is going to have a strong opening. The advance bookings are exceptional and there are high chances for Pathaan to end up as the highest opener of Shah Rukh Khan. Trade analysts say that the film would open with Rs 40 crores in the country. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the other lead actors in the film. War fame director Siddharth Anand is directing this big-ticket film. Pathaan will hit screens all over on 25th of January.