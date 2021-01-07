Maruthi’s next film announced

After the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage, Maruthi is all set with his next and it is said to be a comic entertainer. With a lot of speculations going on, Maruthi announced his next project today officially and as speculated Gopichand will play the lead role in this commercial entertainer. A funny announcement video byte is released along with the announcement.

The makers also announced that the first look and title will be announced soon. Pakka Commercial is the title speculated and Gopichand plays a young lawyer in this satirical film. GA2 Pictures and UV Creations are jointly producing this prestigious project and the shoot commences soon. Gopichand will join the sets of the film once he is done with the shoot of Seetimaar.