Shyam Singha Roy makers spending a bomb for Kolkata set

Natural Star Nani emerged as one of the most bankable actors among the young generation of actors. He is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy currently which is named as the costliest film in the actor’s career. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and the concept poster garnered a positive response. The makers are now erecting a massive Kolkata set for the film. Top art director Avinash Kolla is working on a Kolkata street set along with a Kali temple set in the premises.

The makers zeroed in 15 acres of land for the same and the set work will start soon. Shyam Singha Roy will shoot for the Kolkata portions in this set from March and the new look of Nani will be kept under wraps. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the leading ladies in Shyam Singha. Bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment, this interesting periodic film releases this year.