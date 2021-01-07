Rakul Preet Singh bags one more Bollywood biggie

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh had a stupendous career in Tollywood. The actress is all focused on Bollywood too and scored a couple of super hits. She is currently shooting with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn for May Day which is directed by Ajay Devgn himself. The entire shoot of May Day will take place in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Rakul Preet Singh is said to have signed one more Bollywood biggie and the film is titled Thank God.

Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will play the lead roles in this comic entertainer which also delivers a message. Produced by T Series, Thank God will be directed by Indra Kumar and will start rolling later this year. In Tollywood, Rakul Preet Singh completed the shoot of Nithiin’s Check, Krish’s directorial and has a couple of projects in discussion stages.

#ThankGod is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar… Co-produced by Yash Shah. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2021