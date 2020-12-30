Massive budget for Alludu Adhurs

Sankranthi 2021 race heated up after the arrival of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ upcoming movie Alludu Adhurs. Ravi Teja’s Krack, Ram’s RED and Vijay’s Master are in the race after which Alludu Adhurs is announced for release. Santosh Srinivas is the director and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. The film is made on a budget of Rs 35 crores and the makers recovered Rs 25 crores through the non-theatrical rights.

There are decent theatrical deals for Alludu Adhurs and the makers are expected to pocket profits before the release. A song is currently canned in Hyderabad and the entire shooting portions will be completed very soon. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Sumanth Movie Productions are the producers. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Chatrapathi. VV Vinayak will direct the remake.