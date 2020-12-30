Rajamouli planning a Dasara 2021 release for RRR

SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR is delayed by more than a year for now. After a long coronavirus pandemic break, Rajamouli resumed the shoot and he is working without breaks. The entire shooting portions of the film will be completed by March at any cost. With huge financial stress mounting from all the corners, Rajamouli decided to release the film for Dasara 2021. The top director already commenced the post-production work of RRR. Though there are speculations that the film will release for Sankranthi 2022, Rajamouli is working on a faster note to release the film much in advance.

The post-production works are going on at a fast pace on a parallel note and Rajamouli is closely monitoring the works. Rajamouli is also keen to announce the release date of RRR once the shoot of the film gets concluded in March. Ram Charan is tested positive for coronavirus and the shoot resumes once he recovers. The episodes that doesn’t need Ram Charan are canned currently. NTR too is on a New Year break as of now. DVV Entertainment are the producers of RRR.