Master Craftsman Begins Vijay’s Film

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered a massive blockbuster with his last film Vikram that starred Kamal Haasan. The master craftsman who previously directed hero Vijay in the film Master will be working with the star again for a high-budget actioner to be produced by 7 Screen Studio.

The makers have announced the project officially today, besides revealing the technicians to handle different departments. The film tentatively titled Thalapathy67 started rolling on 2nd of this month and the shooting is taking place at a fast pace.

Anirudh Ravichander will render the soundtrack for the movie, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the editor and Anbariv will choreograph the stunts.

Vijay’s last movie Vaarasudu was released for Sankranti and it was a big hit in both Tamil and Telugu.