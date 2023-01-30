The curtains are about to rise on the sizzling finale of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, starring the one and only Powerstar, Pawan Kalyan! This electrifying episode, hosted by the larger-than-life Tollywood king, Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya, is set to air on aha on the 3rd and 10th of February for an unforgettable ride through the life and times of Pawan Kalyan.

Balayya, riding high on the success of his latest hit “Veerasimha Reddy”, delves deep into the story of Pawan’s journey in the film industry. From his unexpected introduction to Acting, due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law Surekha and Allu Aravind’s mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that had him feeling like a fish out of water. He says, “I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, and I was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law and telling her that I was done with Acting, that I couldn’t handle the attention.”

But the finale is only getting started! For the first time ever, the Powerstar opens up about his personal life, including the ups and downs of his three marriages and other never-before-told stories. This is one episode you won’t want to miss!

Tune in on the 3rd of February, exclusively on aha, for the first part of this unmissable finale of Unstoppable 2 with NBK. Get ready for a roller-coaster of emotions, laughs, and unforgettable moments!