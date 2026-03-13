Media Left Stunned By Biker Teaser’s Dolby Power

The media attending the Dolby Cinema showcase at Allu Cinemas didn’t expect one film to steal the spotlight, but that’s exactly what happened when Charming Star Sharwa’s Biker teaser appeared on-screen.

What started as a general technical demonstration suddenly turned into a moment of surprise for journalists as the hall exploded with the deep, powerful Dolby sound unique to the format. Many members openly admitted they were not expecting such refinement in a teaser, especially for a film rooted in motocross, a genre new to Indian cinema.

Reporters appreciated the makers for choosing to design both the teaser and the entire film in Dolby. Some even pointed out that Biker raises the bar for Telugu cinema’s sound engineering.

With its mastering across Dolby Cinema, 4DX, EPIQ, and PCX, and with Abhilash Reddy directing under UV Creations, media members believe the film has the potential to offer a truly new theatrical experience when it hits theatres on April 3rd.