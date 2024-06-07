Mega heroes getting back to Work

Mega heroes are quite delighted after Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena won all the seats in Andhra Pradesh. The grand celebrations took place last evening in the residence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Almost all the Mega actors except Allu Arjun are on a summer break and they are expected to resume work very soon:

Chiranjeevi: Megastar after a refreshing break will resume the shoot of Vishwambara from Monday and the shoot concludes soon. The film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release.

Ram Charan: The Mega actor will resume the shoot of Game Changer tomorrow in Rajahmundry and the schedule lasts for a week. Ram Charan is expected to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer this month and the discussions are going on about the final schedule. Game Changer releases this year.

Sai Dharam Tej: The Virupaksha actor has been away from work and he is all set to work with Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy. The film will be launched in a grand manner this month and the actor will return back to work very soon.

Varun Tej: Mega Prince Varun Tej will resume the shoot of Matka from June 19th that was kept on hold for months. A lengthy schedule is planned in Ramoji Film City and a major portion of the shoot will be concluded in RFC and multiple sets are constructed.

Vaishnav Tej: Uppena actor has been struggling for success and he has lined up two films. One of them will be announced and the shoot starts this month. An announcement is due.

Allu Arjun is the only Mega actor who is working without breaks and he has deadlines to complete the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule that is due for release on August 15th this year.