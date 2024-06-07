Shocking facts about Indian 2

Indian 2 suffered major setbacks and the shoot was stalled for years. The shoot resumed last year after a lot of financial damage for the producers. Some of the crew members lost their lives and the makers compensated big amounts for their families. Finally, Indian 2 is hitting the screens in July but the film is struggling for buzz. This is because of the poor response for the songs and the promotional content. Kamal Haasan will be seen only during the second half of the film and not in the first half. Siddharth and other actors carry the entire first half and this is not digestible for most of them.

Indian is an emotion for the Indian audience and Kamal Haasan can mesmerize the audience as Indian 2 is the sequel after years of wait. Kajal’s role is completely chopped off and this is a shock for the audience. Without any prominent actors other than Siddharth and Rakul, carrying a successful sequel is not an easy task for Shankar and his team. The low buzz too is worrying the audience. Even the buzz is minimal in Tamil Nadu. Indian 2 will struggle to open big in Telugu states as per the ongoing buzz. Indian 2 is slated for July 13th release and Lyca Productions, Red Giant Films are the producers. Anirudh is the music composer.