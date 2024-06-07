Big announcement on Balakrishna’s Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been elected as the MLA of Hindupur constituency for the third time and he is showered with wishes. The actor will be celebrating his birthday on June 10th and he will get back to shoot soon. S Naga Vamsi, the producer of NBK 109 announced that a surprise teaser from the film will be out on the occasion of Balayya’s birthday. The actor’s next big announcement will also be made on his birthday. Balakrishna will soon team up with Boyapati Srinu and it is the sequel of Akhanda. Telugu360 broke the news that the film is planned on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

Both Balayya and Boyapati will be taking hefty remunerations for the film and the announcement will be made on June 10th. 14 Reels Plus will produce this big-budget project and the huge opening ceremony will take place in Hindupur on the right time before the shoot commences. Boyapati is currently busy with the pre-production work of the film and Thaman has been finalized as the music composer. More details will be announced at the right time.