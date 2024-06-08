Media Tycoon Ramoji Rao Passed Away

Legendary media tycoon Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the man behind Eenadu Group passed away today at 4:50 AM in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He has been suffering with health related problems from some time and he was shifted to Star Hospitals in Nanakramguda last night. Ramoji Rao was kept on ventilator support and he breathed his last this morning. Ramoji Rao was the man behind the idea of Ramoji Film City and his contribution to media and cinema was immense. Eenadu is the best selling newsdaily across the Telugu states and Ramoji Rao also floated Eenadu channels. He also produced and distributed Telugu films on Usha Kiran Movies banner.

Born on November 16th, 1936 in Krishna district’s Gudivada, Ramoji Rao shot to fame through Eenadu groups. He passed away at the age of 87 years. Several celebrities offered their condolences on the demise of Ramoji Rao. His mortal remains are shifted to Ramoji Film City and his last rites will be held in his Ramoji Film City residence. Ramoji Rao is survived by his son Kiran who is the MD of Ramoji Group. His other son Suman passed away some years ago due to health related issues. Rest in peace Ramoji Rao garu.