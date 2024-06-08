Triptii Dimri buys a Luxurious property in Mumbai

After the release of Animal, Triptii Dimri became a national sensation and she signed back-to-back films. As per the reports from the Bollywood media, Triptii Dimri is now a proud owner of a lavish property in the prime locality of Bandra. The actress is said to have spent Rs 14 crores on a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow off Carter Road in Bandra west area of Mumbai. The stamp duty of the transaction alone costed Rs 70 lakhs. The property is spread across 2226 sq.ft and the registration was done on June 3rd.

Triptii Dimri has purchased the property from Cedric Peter Fernandes and Margaret Annie Marie Fernandes. The actress is yet to respond about the transaction. Top Bollywood actors are residing in the surroundings of this posh locality. Triptii Dimri also featured in the IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars. The actress is the leading lady in Dhadak 2 produced by Karan Johar. The actress completed the filming of Bad Newz and she has films like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.